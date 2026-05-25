Patience Exhausted: Moscow Announces More Attacks to Obliterate Defense Industry Facilities in Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Russian forces will begin carrying out systematic strikes against Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure in Kyiv following the deadly attack on a college dormitory in Starobilsk.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boevaya mashina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Kh-47M2 Kinzhal Army-2022

The ministry stated that the strike by Ukrainian forces on Starobilsk in the Luhansk People's Republic had exhausted Russia's "patience.”

According to the statement, Russian forces plan to target facilities involved in the design, production, programming, and deployment of drones.

The ministry also identified decision-making centers and military command posts among potential targets.

Foreign Nationals Urged to Leave Kyiv

Russian officials warned foreign citizens, including diplomatic personnel and employees of international organizations, to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

Authorities also advised residents of the Ukrainian capital to avoid approaching military and administrative infrastructure sites.

"Because these facilities are distributed across Kyiv, we warn foreign citizens, including diplomatic staff and representatives of international organizations, to leave the city as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Starobilsk Attack Triggered Escalation

Ukrainian forces struck an educational building and dormitory at the Starobilsk Professional College during the night of May 22.

At the time of the attack, 86 students between the ages of 14 and 18 were inside the building.

According to Russian authorities, 21 people were killed and another 65 suffered injuries.

Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, who visited the city alongside foreign journalists, stated that 16 drones attacked the college. The strikes continued even during rescue operations, she added.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the Starobilsk municipal district. Officials also transferred all students in the region to remote learning, while students living in dormitories returned home.

The Luhansk People's Republic declared May 24 and 25 days of mourning following the attack.

Russia Launches Retaliatory Strike Against Ukraine

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to prepare response measures following the attack on the Starobilsk college dormitory.

During the night of May 24, Russian forces launched what officials described as a "retaliatory strike” against targets across Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the operation targeted command centers of Ukraine's Ground Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as military command posts, defense industry facilities, and military infrastructure sites.

Russian forces used Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, and attack drones during the operation.

The Defense Ministry stressed that Russian forces did not plan or carry out strikes against civilian infrastructure.