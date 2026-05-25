Video Shows Ruins of Ukrainian Army Command Building After Russia Struck Kyiv

Video footage published online reportedly shows the destroyed headquarters of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command in Kyiv following Russia's massive overnight strike on the Ukrainian capital.

Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots shared the footage on Telegram, claiming the attack hit military facilities located on Degtyarivska Street in Kyiv.

The video shows several heavily damaged buildings, including one structure that almost completely collapsed. Parts of the debris continued burning as the footage was recorded.

The recording also appears to show individuals wearing military uniforms near the destroyed site.

Military Facilities Reportedly Hit in Kyiv

According to Kots, the strike also damaged the nearby headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command.

Earlier, retired Russian Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk stated that Russian forces targeted the Arsenal and Almaz plants in Kyiv, facilities reportedly involved in producing electronic systems for drones.

Matviychuk also claimed the strikes hit military aviation airfields and an industrial zone in Bila Tserkva that manufactures equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia Describes Attack as Retaliatory Strike

Russia's Defense Ministry said the overnight operation formed part of a retaliatory strike in response to attacks against civilian infrastructure inside Russia.

According to the ministry, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military command facilities, airbases, and military-industrial enterprises.

The assault reportedly involved Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, and attack drones.

The ministry emphasized that Russian forces did not target civilian infrastructure during the operation.