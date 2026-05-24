Oreshnik Missile Striking Kyiv Military Targets – Video

Russia's massive overnight strike on Kyiv caused extensive fires and destruction across the Ukrainian capital. The attack hit Ukraine's military-industrial complex and critical energy infrastructure.

The Russian forces struck the Arsenal and Almaz plants in Kyiv, both of which reportedly manufacture electronics used in drone production.

Click here to see more videos of the missile attack on Kyiv

"Zhuliany and Boryspil serve as military aviation airfields and storage facilities for aviation ammunition. Bila Tserkva contains an industrial zone that produces goods for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as a military airfield,” retired Colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk told aif.ru publication.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Russian Armed Forces hit two warehouses in the Kyiv region and four factories in Kyiv. These included the Artem and Analitpribor factories, as well as the former Relays and Automation, as well as Radialny factories. Furthermore, the missiles hit the industrial zone of the Darnytskyi district, the area around the ship repair yard, the Lagoda business park, the Security Service of Ukraine office in the Podolsk district, and a military airfield in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Russia Describes Strike as Retaliatory Operation

Russia's Defense Ministry stated that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive retaliatory strike against Ukrainian military command facilities, airbases, and military-industrial enterprises.

More videos of Oreshnik Missile attack from different angles

According to the ministry, the operation came in response to what Russia described as Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilian targets inside Russian territory.

Russian forces reportedly used Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, and attack drones during the assault.

The ministry added that Russian forces achieved all objectives and successfully struck every designated target.

Missiles and Drones Target Strategic Infrastructure

The overnight assault formed part of one of the largest Russian aerial operations against Kyiv in recent months. Explosions and fires continued across several areas of the city hours after the strikes.

Russian officials emphasized that the operation focused on military infrastructure, including aviation facilities, weapons depots, defense factories, and strategic production sites linked to Ukraine's armed forces.

Authorities in Kyiv and surrounding regions continued assessing the scale of the destruction following the barrage of missiles and drones.