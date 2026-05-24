Video Shows Massive Multiple Explosions as Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv at Night

Russia carried out one of the most extensive strikes on Kyiv since the beginning of the war, targeting the Ukrainian capital with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones overnight.

According to various estimates, Russian forces launched around 50 missiles and up to 700 drones of various types during the attack on the night of May 24.

The Telegram channel Military Informant reported that Russia used "almost its entire range” of missile systems in the assault, including Zircon and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Damage Reported Across All Districts of Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities recorded damage in every district of the Ukrainian capital following the overnight explosions.

The affected districts included Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi.

Throughout the night, Ukrainian media outlets reported multiple explosions across the city. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, urged residents to remain inside shelters.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported explosions in the Kyiv region, including the Bila Tserkva, Brovary, Vyshhorod, Fastiv, Bucha, and Boryspil districts.

Russia Calls Strike a 'Retaliatory Attack'

Russia's Defense Ministry described the assault as a "retaliatory strike” in response to what it called Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets inside Russia.

According to the ministry, Russian forces used Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, as well as air-, sea-, and ground-launched cruise missiles and attack drones.

The ministry stated that the strikes targeted Ukrainian military command facilities, air bases, and defense industry enterprises.

"The objectives of the strike were achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry said.

Explosions also occurred in several other Ukrainian regions overnight. Officials reported blasts in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region, the city of Cherkasy, Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and parts of the Sumy region.

Medvedev and Putin Comment on Escalation

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev linked the large-scale strikes to a recent Ukrainian attack on a college dormitory in Starobilsk in the Luhansk People's Republic, where 21 students reportedly died and more than 40 people suffered injuries.

Medvedev accused Ukraine of deliberately provoking a harsh Russian response. He claimed Ukrainian authorities sought large-scale strikes on structures located in Kyiv in order to secure more Western funding and weapons while rallying domestic support.

Russian officials said Ukrainian forces attacked the Starobilsk Professional College building on May 22. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, 86 students and one staff member were inside the dormitory at the time of the strike. Authorities opened a terrorism investigation under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also described the incident as a terrorist attack. He stated that the strike targeted the dormitory and academic building in three waves, with 16 drones repeatedly hitting the same location.

Putin added that he instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to prepare response measures.