Putin Orders Russian Military to Prepare Response After Strike on College in Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered the Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for a response following the drone strike on the Starobelsk Professional College and its dormitory in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

Putin Orders Military Response After Luhansk Strike

Speaking during a meeting with graduates of the "Time of Heroes” program, Putin stated that diplomatic statements alone would not be enough after the attack.

"We all understand that in cases like this, statements from the Foreign Ministry alone are insufficient. Therefore, the Russian Defense Ministry has been instructed to present its proposals,” the president said.

Putin also argued that the strike had been deliberate rather than accidental. According to him, 16 drones attacked the same location in three separate waves.

Ukrainian drones struck the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College during the night of May 22. Officials reported that 86 teenagers were inside the college and dormitory complex at the time of the attack.

Dozens of people later suffered injuries of varying severity. Russian authorities previously suggested the drones may have launched from the Kharkiv region.

Putin Says Kyiv Wants to Distract Attention From Frontline Situation

The Russian president condemned the strike and said he had received constant updates from regional and federal officials, including LNR head Leonid Pasechnik, the defense minister, the emergencies minister, and the director of the FSB.

"At this moment, we know that six people have died,” Putin stated.

According to the Russian leader, Kyiv carries out such attacks in order to divert attention from developments on the battlefield.

Putin Claims Situation for Ukrainian Forces Is Becoming Catastrophic

Putin argued that conditions for the Ukrainian military are shifting from difficult to catastrophic and claimed neither Western support nor forced mobilization efforts can reverse the situation.

"Neither Western aid, which is constantly being stolen, nor forced mobilization helps — when people are caught in the streets like stray dogs and then thrown onto the front lines,” Putin said.

He added that attacks such as the strike on the Starobelsk college were intended to provoke a Russian response and shift blame for future escalation onto Moscow.