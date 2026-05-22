Ukrainian Drones Strike College Dormitory in Luhansk Region

Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of launching a drone attack on the Starobelsk Professional College of Luhansk Pedagogical University in the Luhansk People's Republic, striking both the academic building and a student dormitory where dozens of teenagers were staying overnight.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Explosion

Dozens of Teenagers Were Inside During the Attack

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People's Republic, said Ukrainian drones deliberately targeted the college complex during the night.

"A tragedy occurred last night. Ukrainian forces deliberately struck sleeping and defenseless children. Enemy drones attacked the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of our pedagogical university,” Pasechnik stated.

According to local officials, 86 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 were inside the dormitory when the attack began. Dozens of people later sought medical treatment for injuries of varying severity.

Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's ambassador-at-large at the Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti that the assault lasted approximately four hours, beginning around 10 p. m. and continuing until nearly 2 a. m.

Miroshnik claimed Ukrainian forces used large fixed-wing drones carrying substantial explosive payloads.

"The dormitory suffered repeated strikes. Several heavy aircraft-type drones carrying large amounts of explosives hit the site. With tens of kilograms of explosive material, they attacked children and teachers,” he said.

Rescuers Continue Search Beneath Collapsed Building

Part of the dormitory collapsed after the strikes, prompting large-scale rescue operations at the scene. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry reported that rescuers had already pulled three people from the rubble and transferred them to ambulance crews.

Authorities warned that additional victims could remain trapped beneath the debris.

Miroshnik stated that up to 18 students and staff members might still be under the collapsed sections of the building. He also described the destruction at the college as severe.

"According to eyewitnesses, the campus suffered catastrophic destruction. The main strike hit the academic building and the university dormitory,” the diplomat said.

Russian Authorities Demand International Response

Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said four people died in the attack. According to Luhansk Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko, 40 people sought medical assistance, including 14 minors.

Russian Health Ministry aide Alexei Kuznetsov later stated that doctors hospitalized eight victims, three of whom remained in serious condition. Medical teams treated another 29 people on an outpatient basis.

Emergency services and ambulance crews continue operating at the scene while rescue work remains underway.

Following the attack, Russian officials announced plans to appeal to international organizations. Lantratova said Moscow was preparing formal appeals to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Secretary General, and the president of the UN Human Rights Council.

"We expect international organizations to react to the deliberate strike on a civilian facility where children study and live. We also expect the international community to provide an appropriate assessment of what happened,” she wrote on Telegram.

Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, said Moscow would raise the issue with relevant bodies inside the organization and seek condemnation of what he described as a terrorist attack.

Kremlin Promises Response After Strike

The Kremlin condemned the attack as a crime. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those responsible must face punishment.

"Those responsible for this crime must be held accountable. Ultimately, the Kyiv regime itself must bear responsibility,” Peskov told journalists.

State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik also called for stronger preventive measures and expanded air defense coverage following the strike.