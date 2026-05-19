Armed Masked Men Storm Building Housing Moscow Newspaper Editorial Office

Several unidentified men armed and dressed in camouflage clothing entered the building housing the editorial offices of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper (MK) in Moscow on May 19.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SpetsnazAlpha is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Alpha Group, an elite separate unit of the Russian special forces, a specialized anti-terrorist unit of the Federal Security Service (FSB)

According to statements published by the newspaper's Telegram channel, the individuals wore masks and refused to present identification documents after entering the premises located on Ulitsa 1905 Goda Street.

Witnesses said the men behaved aggressively and threatened to damage doors and security turnstiles inside the building.

Intruders Barricade Third Floor of the Building

MK editor-in-chief Pavel Gusev later clarified that the unidentified men did not move directly toward the newspaper's editorial offices but instead headed to an area occupied by tenants on the third floor.

According to Gusev, the group blocked access to the entire floor and barricaded parts of the area using furniture.

"At this point, very little is known,” Gusev said in comments published by Podem. "They have no identifying marks, some are not even wearing uniforms. Some are in shorts, others in T-shirts. They carry weapons, hammers, and other items. All faces are covered.”

He added that elevators, doors, and access points on the third floor were completely blocked while many people remained inside the area.

Editorial Staff Unable to Establish Contact

Gusev stated that representatives of the newspaper attempted to speak with the intruders, but the group refused any dialogue.

"They barricaded the third floor with cabinets. Nobody is allowed through now, and they refuse to communicate with us,” Gusev told Lenta.ru publication.

According to the editor, the building remains under security surveillance, and video recordings captured the incident.

Police Respond to Incident

Law enforcement authorities were called to the scene following the intrusion.

Officials have not yet released information regarding the identity of the armed individuals or the motive behind their actions.