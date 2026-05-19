Russian Air Defenses Down Hundreds of Ukrainian Drones Across 19 Regions

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian forces launched hundreds of drones and guided aerial bombs against Russian territory.

Photo: Shot Explosions in the Vladimir region on April 22

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted five guided bombs and 651 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Officials did not provide additional operational details regarding the attacks or the locations where all interceptions occurred.

Hundreds of UAVs Targeted Russian Regions Overnight

During the night of May 19, Russian forces reportedly destroyed 315 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions of the country.

The Defense Ministry stated that attacks affected 19 Russian regions, while additional UAVs were intercepted over the Sea of Azov.

Officials specified that all intercepted drones belonged to the aircraft-type UAV category.

Russian Air Defenses Face Growing Drone Pressure

The scale of the reported attack highlights the increasing intensity of drone warfare in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian authorities have repeatedly strengthened air defense measures around key industrial facilities, infrastructure sites, and major cities as long-range UAV operations continue expanding.

The Ministry of Defense did not disclose information regarding possible damage or casualties linked to the overnight attacks.

Drone Warfare Continues to Escalate

Large-scale UAV operations have become a central element of the conflict, with both sides increasingly relying on drones for reconnaissance and long-range strike missions.

Russian officials continue emphasizing the role of layered air defense systems in countering aerial threats across the country's western and southern regions.