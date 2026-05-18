Ukraine Deploys New Bars Drones in Attacks on Moscow Region

The drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region on May 17 revealed a new stage in Ukraine's UAV campaign, according to analysts from the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian UAV

Experts identified the drones involved as members of the Bars UAV family, specifically the FS and SM variants. Only days earlier, these systems appeared publicly during German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' visit to Kyiv.

Analysts say the appearance of these drones in active combat operations signals a significant expansion of Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.

Bars Drones Feature High Speed and Long-Range Strike Capacity

Military experts describe the Bars series as sophisticated systems built with industrial-level technology rather than improvised workshop production.

The drones reportedly reach cruising speeds of up to 550 kilometers per hour, making interception more difficult for air defense systems. Their payload capacity ranges from 50 to 100 kilograms of explosives.

With an operational range of 700 to 800 kilometers, the UAVs can strike targets far beyond border regions. Analysts pointed to previous attacks on the Signal plant in Stavropol as an example of these capabilities.

"The design of these UAVs involves composite materials and specialized engines that cannot be produced in makeshift workshops,” political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.ru. "This reflects systematic work with foreign components.”

Germany Linked to Financing of the Drone Program

According to reports, Germany laid the financial groundwork for the Bars project. Berlin officially confirmed funding for the production of these drones in July last year as part of military assistance programs for Ukraine.

Experts say Kyiv now seeks to establish gray export channels for military technologies, although Western governments remain concerned about the uncontrolled spread of advanced weapons systems.

Bars Drone Specifications Details Maximum Speed 550 km/h Warhead Capacity 50-100 kg Operational Range 700-800 km

"Western partners are rushing to supply the Ukrainian government with technology to compensate for manpower shortages,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev told Pravda.ru. "The problem for European states is that they are trying to build a wartime production system under soft economic conditions, and that creates constant disruptions.”

Russian Officials Warn of Escalating UAV Threat

Russian officials have openly acknowledged growing concerns over the expansion of drone warfare. Retired Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulev previously stated that European countries continue accelerating UAV deliveries under the framework of military aid.

At the same time, experts note that production remains constrained by limited access to advanced semiconductor technology and export-controlled components.

"Manufacturing drones of this level requires not only funding but also access to microchips that remain under strict export controls,” international affairs expert Olga Larina told Pravda.ru.

What is the operational range of the Bars drones?

The reported flight range reaches between 700 and 800 kilometers, allowing strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Who finances the production of Bars drones?

Germany provides funding through military-technical assistance programs for Ukraine.

Have these drones been used before?

Yes. Analysts say earlier variants participated in attacks on strategic infrastructure, including the Signal plant in Stavropol.

Can Russia counter this threat?

Russian air defense systems continue intercepting many aerial targets, but the growing intensity of attacks forces authorities to expand airspace monitoring and defense operations.