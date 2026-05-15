Ryazan Comes Under Massive Drone Attack: Four Killed, Apartment Buildings Damaged

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a nighttime drone attack on the Russian city of Ryazan on May 15, killing three people and injuring at least 12 others, according to regional authorities.

Photo: t.me/mchs_official by EMERCOM of Russia A fireman extinguishing fire

Pavel Malkov, the Governor of the Ryazan region, reported at approximately 03:55 Moscow time that air defense systems were actively repelling a large-scale unmanned aerial vehicle attack targeting the region.

Residential Buildings Damaged in Overnight Strike

Later, officials confirmed that debris from intercepted drones damaged several residential apartment buildings in the city. Emergency crews, rescue teams, and regional authorities arrived at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the strike and assess structural damage.

"As a result of the terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime in Ryazan, two multi-story residential buildings were damaged. UAV debris also fell on the territory of one of the industrial enterprises. Emergency crews are dismantling damaged structures,” Governor Pavel Malkov said.

Authorities stated that fragments from the drones also landed inside the grounds of an industrial facility, though officials have not yet disclosed the full extent of the damage there.

Three Dead and Multiple Civilians Injured

Governor Malkov later confirmed that three people died in the attack. Twelve others suffered injuries, including children. Medical teams provided emergency assistance to all victims, and several injured residents were transported to hospitals for treatment.

"My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. I wish them strength and courage to endure this terrible tragedy,” Malkov said.

Drone Attacks Deep Inside Russia Continue

Ryazan, one of Russia's oldest cities located southeast of Moscow, has periodically faced drone threats amid the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian regions have reported increasing numbers of long-range UAV attacks targeting infrastructure, industrial sites, and residential areas over recent months.

Russian air defense systems continue operating across several regions as authorities monitor the situation and investigate the circumstances surrounding the latest strike.

Details

Ryazan is the largest city and the administrative center of Ryazan Oblast, Russia. The city is located on the banks of the Oka River in Central Russia, 196 km (122 mi) southeast of Moscow. As of the 2010 Census, Ryazan had a population of 524,927, making it the 33rd most populated city in Russia, and the fourth most populated in Central Russia after Moscow, Voronezh, and Yaroslavl.

