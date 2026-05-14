Russian Traveler Killed in Drone Strike While Traveling Across Russia to Brazil

A Russian traveler known online as Sasha Kon (the word 'kon' translates as 'horse' - ed.), who planned to walk all the way to Brazil while pulling a homemade cart, died during a drone strike in Russia's Bryansk region. Photographs from the site of the attack quickly spread across social media.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by photos8.com is licensed under Public domain Night highway

The incident took place shortly after Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that a resident of Russia's Stavropol Territory had been killed in a drone attack. At the time, officials did not disclose the victim's identity.

Regional law enforcement agencies later confirmed to RIA Novosti that the deceased was indeed the traveler widely known as Sasha Kon. Officials noted that the victim did not have identification documents with him at the time of the attack.

Several reports initially claimed that the traveler's real name was Alexander Yaskevich. However, that information later proved inaccurate. Yaskevich is reportedly another blogger associated with the "Sasha Kon” nickname. According to preliminary data, the man who died was actually named Alexei.

Journey Across Russia Drew Public Attention

The traveler became known to a wider audience in April after local reports claimed that his homemade cart began obstructing road traffic in several areas. He had started his journey in Russia's Ryazan region and intended to continue traveling long distances on foot.

Images and videos of the unusual expedition circulated online over recent months, drawing attention from bloggers and regional media outlets. The homemade cart became one of the defining symbols of his journey.

Drone Attacks Intensify in Border Regions

The Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, has repeatedly faced drone attacks and shelling incidents since the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian regional authorities regularly report strikes on infrastructure, vehicles, and civilian areas.

The death of the traveler quickly sparked discussion on Russian social media, where users expressed shock that a civilian undertaking a personal journey became one of the victims of the ongoing attacks.

Sasha Kon set off on foot for Brazil with a homemade 300-kilogram cart strapped behind him. Hundreds of drivers have complained about the wanderer, saying he obstructs traffic and should be fined.

According to Mash, 37-year-old Alexander is originally from Stavropol. At some point, he became so consumed by his personal search for meaning that he decided to head for Latin America — as far away as possible from the crushing chaos of everyday life. He built the cart at an auto repair shop in the Ryazan region, tied it to himself with a cable, and started walking. That is how he earned the nickname 'Kon.'

He says he covers between 15 and 30 kilometers a day despite constantly changing weather conditions.