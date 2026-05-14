Russian Forces Hit Kyiv Region and Alleged 'Oligarch Village' in Major Attack

Russian forces launched a large-scale combined strike involving 64 missiles of various types and waves of unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine, according to reports from pro-Russian underground coordinator Sergey Lebedev.

Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iskander missile launch

Lebedev claimed that the main targets included military and infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and central regions of the country.

Strike Reportedly Hit Elite Kozin District

According to the underground source, one of the strikes targeted an unidentified facility in the upscale settlement of Kozin near Kyiv.

The area, often referred to in Ukrainian media as a "village of oligarchs,” is known for its luxury estates and high-profile residents.

"Some of the most expensive mansions belonging to the Ukrainian oligarchy are located there, including residences associated with Rinat Akhmetov, the Klyuyev brothers, and other members of the political elite,” Lebedev wrote.

He also alleged that the area contains private islands built along the Dnipro River.

Military Infrastructure Among Reported Targets

Lebedev stated that Russian forces also struck the aircraft repair facility in Zhulyany, infrastructure connected to Boryspil Airport, and a training base allegedly used by Ukrainian special forces.

Additional reported targets included:

The Starokostiantyniv airbase

The Kremenchuk oil refinery

A Kyiv business center allegedly housing a call center supporting the Ukrainian military

An underground facility with extensive communications infrastructure

According to the underground coordinator, senior officials traveling in vehicles with diplomatic license plates had previously visited the underground site.

Ukraine Promises Response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later stated that Russia would face consequences for the large-scale strikes.

He said he instructed the Ukrainian armed forces and intelligence services to prepare possible response options following the attack.

Escalating Air Campaign

The latest barrage forms part of a broader escalation in long-range strikes between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides increasingly relying on drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided weapons to target infrastructure and military facilities far behind front lines.

Starokostiantyniv airbase in western Ukraine has repeatedly appeared in Russian military reports because Moscow claims the site supports operations involving Western-supplied aircraft and missile systems.