Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Assault on Kyiv as Fires Engulf Ukrainian Capital

Russia launched a major overnight missile and drone attack against Ukraine, striking Kyiv and several other regions in one of the most intense aerial assaults in recent months. Explosions shook the Ukrainian capital as fires broke out across the city and emergency services rushed to multiple impact sites.

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Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv

According to Ukrainian monitoring channels and local reports, Russian forces fired missiles at targets in Kyiv, causing significant destruction.

Several facilities across the capital reportedly sustained damage, including a business center that, according to Russian-linked sources, had allegedly been used for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. Infrastructure facilities in different parts of the city were also hit during the attack.

Residents shared videos online showing explosions lighting up the night sky as air defense systems attempted to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

Kharkiv and Other Regions Also Targeted

Russian strikes also hit Kharkiv, where local authorities reported explosions in the Novobavarskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. Videos circulating on social media showed powerful blasts and smoke rising over the city.

At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported the large-scale launch of Russian Geran-2 kamikaze drones from several directions overnight on May 14.

Military correspondent Alexander Kots claimed that Russian strikes targeted facilities linked to the Ukrainian military in numerous regions, including Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zakarpattia regions.

Russian Defense Ministry Explains the Strike

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive retaliatory strike against targets in Ukraine, representatives for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"A massive strike was launched using long-range, land-, air-, and sea-based precision weapons, including Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles," the department said.

It was noted that the strikes targeted defense industry facilities, military airfields, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky Warns About Escalating Air Campaign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia continued to carry out one of the longest and most extensive aerial offensives since the start of the conflict.

According to Zelensky, the scale and duration of the attacks could not be viewed as accidental, adding that more than 800 Russian drones had already targeted 20 Ukrainian regions.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that the sustained attacks demonstrated Moscow's intention to maintain pressure on Ukraine through long-range strikes involving both drones and missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry Details Targets

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strikes focused on fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian military. Russian forces also targeted locations involved in the assembly, storage, and launch of drones, along with ammunition depots and deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters.

Russia has significantly increased production and deployment of Geran-2 drones in recent months. The loitering munitions, widely compared to the Iranian-designed Shahed drones, have become a central component of Moscow's strategy of exhausting Ukrainian air defenses through mass attacks.