Moscow Says Ukrainian Saab 340 Directed Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory

Russian military sources and analysts say a Swedish-made Saab 340 airborne early warning and surveillance aircraft supplied to Ukraine has been shot down by a Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bene Riobó, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saab 340 Argus VBY

The reported destruction of the aircraft was described by Russian military expert Boris Dzhereliyevsky as a major success for the Russian armed forces. According to the analyst, the Saab 340 had allegedly been used to detect targets and coordinate strikes against Russian territory.

Dzhereliyevsky argued that the aircraft played an important role in Ukraine's long-range targeting capabilities, claiming it was likely involved in directing attacks deep inside Russia.

Claims of Foreign Specialists on Board

The Russian analyst also suggested that Swedish specialists may have been aboard the aircraft at the time it was reportedly destroyed, although no independent confirmation of that claim has emerged.

So far, neither Ukrainian nor Swedish officials have publicly confirmed the loss of the aircraft.

Russian Military Bloggers Report Su-57 Interception

The claim first appeared in reports circulated by the Telegram channel Operation Z: Russian Spring War Correspondents, which stated that the aircraft had been intercepted and destroyed by a Russian Su-57 stealth fighter.

The Saab 340 airborne surveillance aircraft is designed for long-range radar detection, airspace monitoring and target coordination. Such aircraft can significantly improve battlefield awareness by identifying aerial and ground targets and relaying information to missile systems and combat aircraft.

Aircraft Previously Spotted Over Ukraine

In March, the publication The War Zone reported that a Saab 340 airborne early warning and control aircraft transferred to Kyiv had been observed operating in Ukrainian airspace.

The aircraft became one of the most high-profile Western-supplied aviation systems delivered to Ukraine, as it was expected to strengthen the country's air defense coordination and long-range detection capabilities.

If confirmed, the reported destruction of the Saab 340 would mark one of the most significant aviation losses for Ukraine in recent months and could highlight the growing role of advanced aerial surveillance assets in the conflict.