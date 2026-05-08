Zelensky Visits Frontline as Russia’s Victory Day Truce Takes Effect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is prepared to adhere to the ceasefire announced by Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, provided that Russia also observes the truce.

Photo: wikimedia.org by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Ukrainian artillery

Zelensky made the statement on his Telegram channel during a trip to the Aleksandrovsk sector of the front line in the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Kyiv.

Zelensky's New Statement

Zelensky claimed that all strikes carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian territory had allegedly been "mirror responses” to Russia's actions.

"We will act completely symmetrically. What happens tomorrow depends on what we hear today,” Zelensky said.

Visit to the Front Line

The Ukrainian president traveled to the Aleksandrovsk direction, where he received a briefing from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Zelensky, Russian forces had not reduced the intensity of combat operations despite the ceasefire announcement.

Zelensky also said he discussed the service of foreign nationals in Ukrainian brigades and received updates on current operational issues.

"Our defense against Russia is not only the defense of Ukraine or our independence. Russia threatens nearly all of its neighbors and all of Europe, not just one country,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Reaction in Russia

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said Zelensky's visit was intended to demonstrate that he supposedly remains in control of the situation.

Dzhabarov argued that the trip would have no practical effect.

"Well, he came and he came. I think every one of his trips is simply a waste of time. We will continue carrying out our own tasks. I would not attach any significance to his visits,” Dzhabarov said.

Moscow's Victory Day Ceasefire

The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin officially came into force at midnight Moscow time on May 8. The truce is scheduled to remain in effect until May 10 and is linked to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated:

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian side declares a ceasefire during the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.”

The ministry also warned that Russia would respond symmetrically to any violations of the ceasefire.

Details of the Ceasefire