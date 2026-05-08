World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Visits Frontline as Russia’s Victory Day Truce Takes Effect

Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is prepared to adhere to the ceasefire announced by Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, provided that Russia also observes the truce.

Ukrainian artillery
Photo: wikimedia.org by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Ukrainian artillery

Zelensky made the statement on his Telegram channel during a trip to the Aleksandrovsk sector of the front line in the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Kyiv.

Zelensky's New Statement

Zelensky claimed that all strikes carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian territory had allegedly been "mirror responses” to Russia's actions.

"We will act completely symmetrically. What happens tomorrow depends on what we hear today,” Zelensky said.

Visit to the Front Line

The Ukrainian president traveled to the Aleksandrovsk direction, where he received a briefing from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Zelensky, Russian forces had not reduced the intensity of combat operations despite the ceasefire announcement.

Zelensky also said he discussed the service of foreign nationals in Ukrainian brigades and received updates on current operational issues.

"Our defense against Russia is not only the defense of Ukraine or our independence. Russia threatens nearly all of its neighbors and all of Europe, not just one country,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Reaction in Russia

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said Zelensky's visit was intended to demonstrate that he supposedly remains in control of the situation.

Dzhabarov argued that the trip would have no practical effect.

"Well, he came and he came. I think every one of his trips is simply a waste of time. We will continue carrying out our own tasks. I would not attach any significance to his visits,” Dzhabarov said.

Moscow's Victory Day Ceasefire

The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin officially came into force at midnight Moscow time on May 8. The truce is scheduled to remain in effect until May 10 and is linked to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated:

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian side declares a ceasefire during the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.”

The ministry also warned that Russia would respond symmetrically to any violations of the ceasefire.

Details of the Ceasefire

  • All Russian military groupings are to halt combat operations during the ceasefire period;
  • Russia is suspending strikes on Ukrainian military deployment sites and defense-industrial facilities;
  • The Russian Armed Forces will respond proportionally if Kyiv attacks Russian settlements or military personnel;
  • Russia warned it would launch a massive strike on central Kyiv if attempts are made to disrupt Victory Day celebrations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse by Nearly 40% in Early 2026
Economics
Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse by Nearly 40% in Early 2026
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
World
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
World
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Popular
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fresh threats and warnings ahead of the May 8–9 Victory Day ceasefire, as Moscow signaled the possibility of massive retaliatory strikes against Kyiv in response to any attempted provocations.

Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
US Withdrawal from Germany Signals Preparations for New Global Confrontation
Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled
Kremlin Strike Before Victory Day Still Haunts Russia Amid New Threats From Kyiv
Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth Andrey Mihayloff Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism Yury Bocharov No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf Lyuba Lulko
Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism
No Peace, No War: Why the US Fails to Intimidate Iran in the Persian Gulf
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce
Last materials
Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth
Central Asian Leaders Reverse Course and Head to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations
Zelensky Visits Frontline as Russia’s Victory Day Truce Takes Effect
UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative
'Are You Sure This Is the Reichstag?': How Soviet Troops Nearly Captured the Wrong Building in 1945
Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse by Nearly 40% in Early 2026
Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress
Apple’s Future Plans: AI AirPods with Cameras, Smart Photo Editing and Glass iPhone 20
Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk
Sir David Attenborough Turns 100: The Man Who Redefined Wildlife Documentaries
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.