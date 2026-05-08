Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Hit by Major Forest Fire Complicated by Mines and Strong Winds

A massive forest fire has broken out in the exclusion zone around Chernobyl. The information was confirmed by Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) through its official Telegram channel.

Photo: web.archive.org by Mark Wolfe/FEMA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Forest fire

"Due to strong wind gusts, the fire is spreading rapidly across the territory, engulfing new sections of forest. The estimated fire area already exceeds 1,100 hectares,” the agency stated.

The SES emphasized that the situation is being complicated by strong winds and extremely dry weather conditions. Emergency crews are reportedly operating in the Chernobyl exclusion zone under an enhanced emergency regime.

No Radiation Threat Detected

Despite the scale of the wildfire, Ukrainian authorities say no dangerous increase in radiation levels has been recorded.

According to Ukraine's National Hydrometeorological Service, gamma radiation levels across the country remain within normal limits. Firefighting operations are continuing.

The blaze is spreading quickly because of dry vegetation, high temperatures and strong winds. The situation is further complicated by the danger posed by mines and unexploded ordnance in parts of the exclusion zone, preventing firefighters from safely accessing some areas.

Extreme Fire Danger Declared

Earlier, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of an extreme level of fire danger in the Kyiv region from May 6 to May 8. Officials noted that weather conditions significantly increased the likelihood of forest fires breaking out and spreading rapidly.

The Chernobyl exclusion zone covers approximately 2,600 square kilometers and was established after the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The territory was evacuated following radioactive contamination caused by the explosion of Reactor No. 4.

The zone includes northern parts of the Kyiv region, including the abandoned cities of Chernobyl and Pripyat, as well as parts of the Zhytomyr region near the border with Belarus.

Zelensky and Sandu Visited Chernobyl Days Earlier

On April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited Chernobyl to participate in commemorative events marking the 40th anniversary of the nuclear disaster.

During the visit, representatives of Kyiv and Chisinau also discussed the European integration process of both countries.