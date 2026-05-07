Ukraine Launches Record Drone Assault on Russia During Victory Day Truce

On the night of May 6-7, Ukraine launched hundreds of drones toward Russia. The latest assault became the largest drone attack on record by scale, with 347 UAVs reportedly shot down.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ukraine's Shark UAV

Comparable numbers were recorded only on the nights of March 11 and May 3, when Russian air defenses intercepted 337 and 334 drones respectively.

According to reports, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 21 Russian regions, including the republics of Adygea, Crimea, and Kalmykia, as well as the Tambov, Tver, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions, along with the Moscow area.

Attacks Took Place During Declared Silence Regime

The strikes were carried out during the so-called "silence regime” announced by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in connection with the Victory Day celebrations on May 8 and 9. The regime formally came into effect at midnight on Tuesday, May 6.

Ensuring the safety of Russian citizens remains the absolute priority of the authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following the unprecedented drone assault, according to RIA Novosti.

The presidential press secretary noted that additional security measures are being implemented across Russia ahead of Victory Day celebrations through the relevant special services. According to him, all necessary actions are being carried out within the framework of existing legislation.

"The same process is taking place this year as well, especially given the difficult operational situation amid the terrorist threat posed by the Kyiv regime,” Peskov stated.

During the night of May 6-7, Ukraine launched 347 drones toward Russia despite the "silence regime” announced by Zelensky in honor of Victory Day beginning at midnight on May 6. The attack became the most massive drone assault recorded so far.

Residential Buildings Damaged

According to regional officials, some strikes hit residential areas. In Bryansk, where 121 drones were reportedly involved in the attack, two apartment buildings, more than 20 apartments, and 40 vehicles sustained damage, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Thirteen people, including one child, were injured and hospitalized.

Residents described hearing multiple explosions across different parts of Bryansk and its suburbs. Witnesses also reported the sound of drone engines and flashes in the night sky.

In the city of Rzhev in the Tver region, 350 people, including 60 children, were evacuated to a local hotel after damage was reported to a residential building. One apartment block suffered damage to a roof slab, while windows were shattered in three buildings, according to the Telegram channel Baza.

Emergency specialists later inspected the premises and allowed residents to return home.

Air Raid Sirens Sounded Across Multiple Regions

Warnings of missile danger were issued in major cities ranging from Cheboksary and Kazan to Naberezhnye Chelny and Samara, according to the Telegram channel Shot.

In Sochi, air raid sirens sounded across the city and authorities introduced an "Attack” alert status. Local residents reported hearing around 15 explosions, while smoke from downed Ukrainian drones was visible over the Black Sea.

Residents of Taganrog in the Rostov region also reported hearing air raid sirens and explosions.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that 11 Ukrainian drones had been heading toward Moscow. He did not report any damage.