Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow

Russian actress and blogger Ksenia Dobromilova has died after being struck by a motorcycle on Bolshaya Dorogomilovskaya Street in Moscow.

Photo: The Moscow Mayor and Government Portal / mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Biking festival in Moscow

At a motorcycle gathering, the young woman was photographing bikers performing runs when one of them lifted his motorcycle onto the rear wheel, lost control, and hit Dobromilova.

Doctors who arrived at the scene diagnosed the victim with multiple fractures. They attempted to resuscitate her on site, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The motorcyclist who fatally struck the blogger has been identified as 32-year-old Maksim Z. He sustained bruises to his arms and shoulder, as well as a sprained ankle ligament. He refused hospitalization and was detained.

After the collision, the rider's motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Mitsubishi car. The Moscow Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Russian Motorcycle Season Opening

Russian motorcyclists usually open their riding season in late April to early May, when weather conditions improve after winter. In 2026, major events took place around May 1–2.

The season opening is a large social event. Riders gather in cities and ride together through central streets, often with police vehicles accompanying them. These parades can include hundreds or even thousands of participants.

The events also feature bike shows, meetings with fellow riders, and sometimes concerts or public celebrations. In some cases, especially close to May 9, the gatherings include patriotic elements.

Overall, the opening marks the symbolic start of the riding season and brings together the motorcycle community for a shared public celebration.