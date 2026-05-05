Ukraine Reports Flamingo Missile Launches Amid Mass Drone Strike Deep Inside Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the launch of Flamingo missiles targeting Russia in a message published on his Telegram channel.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by BenjoP, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ukrainian Flamingo missile

“Last night, combat launches of F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles took place as part of the Armed Forces’ Deep Strike operation against several targets,” he wrote.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian missiles allegedly covered a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers.

Russian Air Defense and Counterclaims

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted six long-range cruise missiles and 601 aircraft-type drones.

The Arkhangel Spetsnaza Telegram channel (Archangel of Special Forces)claimed that Ukrainian forces use mass drone launches as cover to deploy precision long-range strike drones of the Lyutiy type, which allegedly carried out the strike on there city of Cheboksary on May 5.

Cheboksary Hit by Massive Drone Attack

The city of Cheboksary, located roughly 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, faced a prolonged and large-scale drone assault. Attacks began during the night of May 5 and continued into the morning.

Residents first reported explosions and bright flashes in the sky around 01:30, followed by visible smoke in one of the city districts. Debris from drones severely damaged the façade and windows of a shopping center in the southern part of the city.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Regional head Oleg Nikolaev initially stated that the attack had been repelled and reported no casualties. However, by 7 a.m., authorities confirmed that three people had been injured.

Later updates indicated that the number of victims rose to 34, with two people killed in a strike on a residential building. Among the injured is one child, and another victim remains in serious condition.

Air raid sirens sounded across the city, with residents recording continuous alarm signals from multiple directions.

Drone Strike Hits Residential Building

In the morning, the attack intensified. Residents of the Novoyuzhny district reported new explosions, while eyewitnesses observed fires in the city center. Authorities recorded four waves of alerts by 10 a.m.

Public transport services were fully suspended, several streets were closed, and schools switched to remote learning.

A drone struck an apartment on the sixth floor of a residential building on Leninsky Komsomol Street, sparking a fire. Emergency services evacuated residents.

Two individuals—a 45-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman—were injured in this incident. Local mosque workers assisted the injured man before medical teams transported him on a stretcher.

Authorities Consider Emergency Measures

Prime Minister of Chuvashia Sergey Artamonov stated that officials are considering declaring a regional state of emergency following the масштаб attack.