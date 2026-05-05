Deadly Fireworks Factory Explosion in China Kills 21, Dozens Injured

A total of 21 people have died and 61 others have sustained injuries following an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in China, according to Reuters.

The blast occurred on May 4 at the Huasheng factory in Hunan province, causing widespread destruction and triggering emergency response efforts.

Authorities confirmed that 21 people lost their lives, while dozens of others were injured in the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the последствия and assist victims.

Officials evacuated residents from nearby high-risk areas to prevent further harm.

Law enforcement detained the head of the enterprise as investigators work to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities have launched a full-scale inquiry into potential safety violations.

President Xi Jinping called for those responsible for the disaster to face strict accountability. He also urged authorities to strengthen risk inspections and improve safety oversight in critical industries.

The incident has once again highlighted ongoing concerns about industrial safety standards in hazardous sectors.