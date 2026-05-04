Russian Lawmaker Calls for Intensified Strikes After Drone Hit in Moscow

A member of Russia's State Duma defense committee, Andrey Kolesnik, has called for increased strikes on Ukrainian military and energy facilities following a drone incident in Moscow, according to Russian reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ukraine's Shark UAV

Andrey Kolesnik stated that retaliation is "inevitable” and emphasized that Russia traditionally responds with significant force. He argued that further actions should include intensified strikes against infrastructure targets.

"Retaliation is inevitable. There is no doubt about that. We always respond very harshly and consistently, delivering significant damage at the right moment,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening air defense systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Kolesnik additionally suggested that senior officials in Kyiv responsible for authorizing strikes should be held accountable, stating they "should no longer feel safe.”

Details of the Incident

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, a drone struck a residential building near Mosfilmovskaya Street during the night of May 4. No injuries were reported, and no evacuation was required.

Political Reactions

Deputy chairman of the State Duma's international affairs committee, Dmitry Novikov, described the strike as deliberate rather than accidental. He argued that such actions are used to spread fear among civilians.

Novikov also called for strengthening air defense systems nationwide and accelerating military objectives.

The incident comes amid heightened rhetoric surrounding upcoming events in Moscow. During a recent summit of the European Political Community in Armenia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukrainian drones could potentially target large public gatherings, including the Victory Day parade.