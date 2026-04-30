Huge Explosion in Perm as Russia Repels Large-Scale Drone Strike Across 14 Regions

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia on April 29 to 30, with Russian air defense systems intercepting nearly 200 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The attack involved 189 drones targeting 14 regions, including the Astrakhan, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions.

Explosions and Alerts Across Regions

In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in five districts — Chertkovsky, Verkhne-Donskoy, Sholokhovsky, Tarasovsky, and Krasnosulinsky — Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

Authorities declared a drone threat regime in Nizhny Novgorod, temporarily closing the local airport. Residents in Dzerzhinsk reported a series of explosions and heard air raid sirens. In the Lipetsk region, people reported loud buzzing sounds in the sky and flashes in several areas, prompting officials to declare the highest level of alert.

Unusual Cloud Over Perm

Residents in Perm filmed a massive mushroom-shaped cloud rising near a private residential area. Footage shows white smoke followed by a thick column of black smoke at the site of a reported fire.

Locals said multiple warning systems activated within minutes, broadcasting alerts including "air raid,” "chemical danger,” "flood threat,” "radiation hazard,” "storm warning,” and "hazardous chemical release.”

Officials confirmed only the implementation of the "Carpet” emergency protocol (air defense) at Perm airport.

Authorities canceled classes in schools and universities, with some students switching to remote learning until restrictions are lifted.

Context: Putin-Trump Call

The attack occurred shortly after a phone conversation on April 29 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which lasted more than 90 minutes. The leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine during their first call in 51 days.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, both leaders shared similar assessments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration, accusing them of prolonging the conflict.

Donald Trump stated that a deal on Ukraine could be close and suggested the conflict might end sooner than a potential military operation against Iran.

Ceasefire Proposal

During the conversation, Donald Trump proposed a short-term ceasefire. Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to halt hostilities during Victory Day celebrations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that specific details of the ceasefire timing will be announced later.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry envoy Rodion Miroshnik expressed skepticism that Kyiv would support the initiative, stating that Ukraine does not seek peace.