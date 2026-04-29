World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nearly 200 Chihuahua Dogs Killed in Fire in Nizhny Novgorod

Incidents

Nearly 200 Chihuahua dogs died in a fire in the Leninsky district of Nizhny Novgorod, the regional branch of EMERCOM said.

A fireman extinguishing fire
Photo: DVIDS by Petty Officer 1st Class James Foehl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A fireman extinguishing fire

Officials said the fire broke out in an outbuilding. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread across an area of about 50 square meters. The animals trapped inside died in the blaze.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to reports, the owner of the dogs is a breeder. She attempted to rescue the animals on her own but was unable to do so.

Earlier, police officers and animal welfare volunteers discovered dozens of mutilated animal bodies in an apartment in Nizhny Novgorod. Residents had contacted authorities after noticing a strong odor and hearing barking coming from the property.

When the owner opened the door at the request of law enforcement, officers found hundreds of animals inside. Some remains had been dismembered and placed in jars labeled with dates of death and names. Reports also indicated that some containers held removed eyes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Smoke Seen from Sochi: Massive Fire After Tuapse UAV Strike
Hotspots and Incidents
Smoke Seen from Sochi: Massive Fire After Tuapse UAV Strike
Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze
Popular
Zelensky Threatens Israel Over Russian Grain Dispute, Israel Responds

Ukraine has threatened Israel with sanctions over alleged Russian grain shipments, sparking a diplomatic clash and calls for evidence from Israeli officials

Zelensky Threatens Israel Over Russian Grain Dispute, Israel Responds
Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze
Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze
Moldova and Ukraine Signal New Approach to Transnistria Conflict
Hezbollah’s Drone Tactics Challenge Israel’s Military Advantage
Moldova and Ukraine Signal New Approach to Transnistria Conflict Lyuba Lulko NATO Warns of Undersea Infrastructure Threats After Middle East Escalation Alexander Shtorm Jews and Arabs: The Lost History of Coexistence Before Modern Conflict Petr Ermilin
Russia Will Not Interfere in Ukraine-Israel Grain Scandal Amid Global Food Shortages
Smoke Seen from Sochi: Massive Fire After Tuapse UAV Strike
UAE to Exit OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, Brent Prices Drop Instantly
UAE to Exit OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, Brent Prices Drop Instantly
Last materials
No Military Vehicles at May 9 Parade: Russia Tightens Security Measures
Soviet Football Legend Sparks Controversy With Remarks on Russians and British Fans
Drone Strike Hits Perm Region 2,000 km from Front Line, Locals Report Black Rain
Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze
Moldova and Ukraine Signal New Approach to Transnistria Conflict
Russia Will Not Interfere in Ukraine-Israel Grain Scandal Amid Global Food Shortages
Climate Paradox: Russia Warming 2.5 Times Faster Than Global Average
NATO Warns of Undersea Infrastructure Threats After Middle East Escalation
Jews and Arabs: The Lost History of Coexistence Before Modern Conflict
Zelensky Threatens Israel Over Russian Grain Dispute, Israel Responds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.