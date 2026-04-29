Nearly 200 Chihuahua Dogs Killed in Fire in Nizhny Novgorod

Nearly 200 Chihuahua dogs died in a fire in the Leninsky district of Nizhny Novgorod, the regional branch of EMERCOM said.

Photo: DVIDS by Petty Officer 1st Class James Foehl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A fireman extinguishing fire

Officials said the fire broke out in an outbuilding. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread across an area of about 50 square meters. The animals trapped inside died in the blaze.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to reports, the owner of the dogs is a breeder. She attempted to rescue the animals on her own but was unable to do so.

Earlier, police officers and animal welfare volunteers discovered dozens of mutilated animal bodies in an apartment in Nizhny Novgorod. Residents had contacted authorities after noticing a strong odor and hearing barking coming from the property.

When the owner opened the door at the request of law enforcement, officers found hundreds of animals inside. Some remains had been dismembered and placed in jars labeled with dates of death and names. Reports also indicated that some containers held removed eyes.