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Drone Strike Hits Perm Region 2,000 km from Front Line, Locals Report Black Rain

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Wednesday, April 29, targeting the Perm region of Russia located roughly 2,000 kilometers from the border. Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle struck an industrial facility.

A view of the city of Perm
Photo: Tourism and Hospitality national project website
A view of the city of Perm

The impact caused a fire at the site. Authorities evacuated workers in time. No injuries were reported, the governor confirmed.

Black Smoke and Black Rain

Following the attack, thick black smoke covered the sky over the city of Perm. Local residents recorded videos showing dense clouds resembling a massive storm front. The smoke was visible across multiple districts of the city.

Residents also reported a "black rain” after the fire. According to eyewitnesses, dark spots appeared on clothing, skin, and vehicles. Many believe the substance to be ash carried by precipitation.

Airport Restrictions Introduced

Authorities imposed temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures at Perm's Bolshoye Savino Airport, according to Rosaviatsiya.

"The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety," the agency stated.

Similar measures were introduced at Koltsovo Airport in Yekaterinburg and in Orsk. The restrictions took effect at 6:26 Moscow time in Orsk and at 6:30 in Perm and Yekaterinburg.

Details

Perm originally known as Yagoshikha (Ягошиха; 1723–1781) and briefly as Molotov (Молотов; 1940–1957), is the administrative centre of Perm Krai in the European part of Russia. It sits on the banks of the Kama River near the Ural Mountains, covering an area of 799.68 square kilometres (308.76 square miles). With over one million residents Perm is the 15th-largest city in Russia and the 5th-largest in the Volga Federal District.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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