Russia Declares Regional Emergency Following Tuapse Oil Facility Blaze

Authorities introduced a regional state of emergency in the Tuapse municipal district on the orders of Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of the Krasnodar Region. The regional operational headquarters announced the decision on its Telegram channel.

The regional emergency regime indicates that the consequences of the incident affect the entire region. Authorities are deploying resources and reserves from the regional government to manage the situation.

Fire at Oil Refinery

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Tuapse on the night of April 28 after drone debris fell on the facility. According to the regional operational headquarters, no one was injured. Officials urged residents of nearby homes to evacuate due to the risk of the fire spreading.

More photos and videos from the site of the Tuapse disaster

The regional branch of Rospotrebnadzor advised residents to remain indoors, keep windows closed, and use masks or respirators.

Federal Response

On April 28, Vladimir Putin instructed Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov to travel to Tuapse to oversee firefighting efforts at oil storage facilities and coordinate the response to the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the strike on oil storage facilities in the Kuban region could contribute to a growing shortage of oil on global markets.

"Such actions increase the deficit of oil on global markets, which are already under strain due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and provoke further destabilization of global energy markets," Peskov said.

Infrastructure Disruptions

The attack disrupted local infrastructure. Water supply stopped on several streets in Tuapse and the Shepsinsky rural district, according to municipal head Sergey Boyko. The outages also affected the villages of Kroyanskoye and Volnoye, leaving around 30 streets and a school without water.

Officials linked the disruption to a failure in the power supply system of a water pumping station located at the burning facility.

"At present, water reserves in city reservoirs remain limited. Between 18:00 and 19:00, water supply will resume so residents can store water for household needs," Boyko wrote.

Repeated Attacks

Tuapse has faced repeated drone attacks in recent weeks. Strikes on April 16 and April 20 hit a marine terminal, causing major fires.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents and visitors to follow safety guidelines, including limiting outdoor activity, keeping windows closed, and staying hydrated.