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Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Port City of Tuapse Three Times in Two Weeks

Incidents

On the night of Tuesday, April 28, Ukrainian drones once again struck Tuapse (a town on the Black Sea coast of Russia - ed.). As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out at a local oil refinery. According to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region, no one was hurt.

A view of the city of Tuapse
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maximcofetea, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
A view of the city of Tuapse

At the same time, authorities described the situation as a serious emergency. According to official data, 164 personnel and 46 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Residents of houses located near the refinery had to be evacuated.

Explosions and Air Defense Response

Shot Telegram channel reported that dozens of explosions were heard in the sky over the city. Groups of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles approached from the sea at low altitude. Their attack was repelled by air defense systems, which is why local residents could hear the sounds of explosions and see bright flashes in the sky.

After the raid, large columns of black smoke rose above the city. Residents described the night as extremely tense – the drones were buzzing and windows in people's houses were trembling.

Repeated Attacks on Tuapse

Over the past two weeks, Tuapse has been attacked three times. Previous drone strikes occurred on April 16 and April 20, with reports of casualties and fatalities.

After the first attack, an oil spill was discovered in the sea. Specialists estimated the contaminated area at 10,000 square meters. Containment booms were deployed to localize the pollution.

Following the second raid, a fire broke out at the seaport, which was extinguished only after five days. Around 300 personnel and dozens of units of equipment were involved in firefighting operations, including the use of fire trains.

As a result of these incidents, petroleum products entered the sea and river systems, while combustion byproducts were released into the atmosphere. Subsequent precipitation left residues on surfaces throughout the city. Birds and stray animals were affected, many of them covered in fuel oil, prompting authorities to call on residents to assist them.

According to Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratyev, Rospotrebnadzor regularly takes air samples to monitor harmful substances. Continuous monitoring of the marine area near the city is also being conducted.

Nearly 200 Drones Shot Down

Following reports of explosions in Tuapse, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement regarding a large-scale drone raid on Russian regions.

According to the ministry, during the night of April 28, air defense systems shot down nearly 200 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Krasnodar region.

Six regions were targeted. Air defenses destroyed 186 aircraft-type drones. In addition to the Kuban region, attacks were reported in the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov, and Kursk regions, as well as in the Republic of Crimea. UAVs were also intercepted over the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. All intercepted aerial vehicles were aircraft-type drones.

Details

Tuapse is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, situated on the northeast shore of the Black Sea, south of Gelendzhik and north of Sochi. Population: 61,571 (2021 census); 63,292 (2010 census); 64,238 (2002 census); 63,081 (1989 Soviet census). Tuapse is a sea port and the northern center of a resort zone which extends south to Sochi.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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