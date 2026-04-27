Su-57 and the S-71K Weapon System: Hypersonic and Long-Range Strike Systems

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine announced that Russia used its state-of-the-art cruise missile S-71K Kover in military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Sukhoi Su-57 fighter

According to Ukrainian reports, the new weapon was allegedly used for the first time at the end of 2025. It is known that the missile, also classified as a jet-powered drone, was developed for the fifth-generation fighter Su-57.

It is noted that the missile with a turbojet engine received an OFAB-250-270 aerial bomb as its warhead. It is integrated into the structural frame of the missile's nose section. The range of the S-71K with additional fuel tanks is estimated at 300 kilometers. Military commentator Kirill Fedorov called such missiles a "unique weapon of the Su-57” in his Telegram channel.

"What is immediately interesting is that the warhead is an FAB-250 aerial bomb. The onboard control system includes a flight controller and an inertial navigation system based on simple sensors. As in many systems, foreign-made electronics are present — American, German, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese, and Irish,” Fedorov noted.

Development Background of the S-71 System

The development of the new S-71 system was mentioned in the book "Experimental Design Bureau named after P. O. Sukhoi,” published in 2024. It included for the first time photographs of prototype devices during testing.

It is believed that the S-71K missile is intended to strike targets with pre-known coordinates, while the S-71M variant is capable of autonomously detecting and identifying targets.

Su-57 Combat Capabilities According to Western Analysts

The Western publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) previously reported that the Russian fifth-generation fighter Su-57 (export version Su-57E) differs from its competitors due to its combat experience against a peer adversary.

The author noted that the Su-57 remains one of only five serial fifth-generation fighters. The Russian aircraft competes with the American F-22 and F-35, as well as Chinese J-20 and J-35 platforms.

"Among the advantages of the Su-57 is the variety of long-range missiles it can carry in internal weapon bays, significantly exceeding the capabilities of any other stealth aircraft,” the publication stated.

It was also noted that the Su-57 significantly surpasses the F-22 in range. The publication also cited combat use during the special military operation as a key advantage.

Operational Use of Su-57 Formations in the Conflict Zone

In August 2025, reports indicated that the Russian Aerospace Forces began deploying "entire formations” of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters during the special military operation.

"Entire formations of Su-57 have already been observed in action,” Military Watch Magazine quoted a Ukrainian report.

According to the journal, the complexity of Su-57 deployment scenarios has increased. One fighter provides cover using long-range air-to-air missiles R-77M, while another pair carries out strikes using Kh-69 cruise missiles or precision-guided bombs.

The publication noted that earlier Su-57 operations involved smaller numbers of aircraft, while current usage has expanded significantly. "No other fifth-generation fighter in the world has undergone such a level of combat testing over an extended period,” the publication stated.

Hypersonic Weapons and Su-57

Military Watch Magazine also previously reported that the Su-57 may have received a modified hypersonic Zircon missile.

The publication commented on statements by Russian Aerospace Forces leadership regarding the integration of hypersonic weapons into the Su-57 platform.

The journal also referenced a 2023 TASS report stating that a prototype of a compact hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the Su-57 had been developed. According to the publication, the new weapon is likely based on the Zircon missile used by the Russian Navy.

MWM suggested that integration of Zircon-type weapons with the Su-57, combining long range and stealth capabilities, could significantly increase threats to naval targets, especially as the fleet of such fighters is expected to expand to several hundred units by the late 2030s.