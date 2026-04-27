World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedly suffered heavy losses near the town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: armyinform.com.ua is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International Licence.
Armed Forces of Ukraine

Attempts to Hold Vozdvyzhenka

A source in Russian security structures stated that Ukrainian forces attempted to hold positions in the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka near Huliaipole, which resulted in significant casualties. The clashes reportedly involved the 210th Separate Assault Regiment and the "Shkval” unit.

"In attempts to hold Vozdvyzhenka, the opposing side suffered heavy losses. This includes both the "Shkval' unit and the 210th regiment. They are being intensively targeted with aerial bombs and drones,” the source told TASS.

Earlier, the commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian army, Dmytro Filatov, stated that Ukrainian command had decided not to continue fighting for Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, the units chose not to expend additional resources and manpower on battles for the city.

Status of Huliaipole

According to previously reported information, the town of Huliaipole came under Russian control in 2025. Military analyst Boris Dzherelievsky suggested that Ukrainian counterattacks in the area are primarily aimed at gaining media attention rather than achieving operational success.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi ранее stated that a military law enforcement investigation was underway regarding the loss of a command post in Huliaipole. He noted that important materials containing sensitive information remained at the site.

In late December 2025, commanders of the "Center” and "East” groupings reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the capture of the cities of Dymytrov in the Donetsk People's Republic and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Claims About Overall Losses

Deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, commented on the overall losses of Ukrainian forces during the conflict.

"1.7 million was a figure that appeared several months ago. Since then, we must consider how many additional losses have occurred,” he said.

According to his assessment, total losses may be approaching or even exceeding two million personnel. These figures have not been independently verified.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
World
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
Woman Dies One Month After Brutal Street Attack During Dog-Walking Dispute
Hotspots and Incidents
Woman Dies One Month After Brutal Street Attack During Dog-Walking Dispute
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Society
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Popular
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared

A sudden April snowstorm has disrupted transport and daily life in Moscow, prompting authorities to issue an orange-level weather warning.

Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Are GMO Foods Safe? Expert Interview on Health, Diet, and Planetary Risks Inna Novikova Growing Discontent in Ukraine: Photos of Exhausted Soldiers Spark Public Outrage Lyuba Lulko France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Russia Develops Cancer Vaccine to Treat Multiple Tumor Types
Are GMO Foods Safe? Expert Interview on Health, Diet, and Planetary Risks
Growing Discontent in Ukraine: Photos of Exhausted Soldiers Spark Public Outrage
Hairstyles That Age You After 35: 4 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Russian Ice Cream Exports to China Collapse 27-Fold as Local Producers Take Over
Finland Moves Toward Nuclear Sharing with US Using F-35 Jets Near Russia
Woman Dies One Month After Brutal Street Attack During Dog-Walking Dispute
Hidden Dental Killers: Everyday Habits That Destroy Tooth Enamel Faster Than Sugar
Russian Soyuz Launch Infrastructure Blown Up in French Guiana
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.