Woman Dies One Month After Brutal Street Attack During Dog-Walking Dispute

A 35-year-old woman from the city of Omsk has died approximately one month after suffering severe injuries in a violent street attack that occurred during a dispute over dog walking. The incident took place in late March.

How the Attack Happened

According to regional police and investigative authorities, the woman was walking her three dogs when she encountered two intoxicated men with a Staffordshire Terrier.

The confrontation reportedly broke out over dog walking etiquette and quickly escalated into violence. One of the men allegedly assaulted the woman physically, while the other reportedly encouraged the attack by releasing their dog.

Medical Condition and Decline

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Valeria B., known locally as an animal welfare advocate, suffered a concussion and multiple bruises to her head, arms, and lower back.

She initially refused hospitalization because she had no one to care for her pets. Her condition later worsened significantly.

On the morning of her death, she reportedly told acquaintances she was experiencing fainting spells and asked them to take care of her dogs. She was preparing to go to the hospital but suddenly stopped responding to messages. Her body was later discovered by relatives after they forced entry into her apartment.

Investigation Status

A criminal case was initially opened under the charge of intentional infliction of minor bodily harm using objects considered as weapons.

However, following the victim's death, investigators are now considering whether to reclassify the case under a more serious criminal statute.

According to media reports, the suspects have not yet been detained. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and subsequent death.