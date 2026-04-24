Knife Attack in Makhachkala Hospital Leaves Surgeons Fighting for Their Lives

An unidentified man armed with a knife burst into a hospital and attacked doctors in Makhachkala. As a result, a surgeon and his colleague were injured.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Police officers

Attack in Central Hospital

According to Mash Telegram channel, one of the victims is in serious condition. The incident occurred in a hospital located in the city center.

Preliminary reports suggested that the attacker became enraged because his relative did not receive timely medical assistance, after which he pulled out a knife and struck. Later, information about the relative was not confirmed.

The man who attacked the doctors behaved erratically, according to the administration of the Republican Clinical Hospital named after A. V. Vishnevsky in Makhachkala.

Hospital officials also stated that none of the attacker’s relatives were present at the facility. The man may have attacked the doctors because his daughter (or, according to another version, his mother) was not provided emergency care and was asked for documents.

“The relatives of the man who attacked the doctors were not receiving treatment at the hospital. His behavior was inappropriate,” the hospital administration stated.

As clarified by Gayana Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, the attacker’s mother is currently outside the region.

Details of the Assault

The man arrived with a relative who had brought his wife for medical assistance. After being detained, he admitted that he had taken drugs.

The attacker inflicted knife wounds to the face and neck of the doctors, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The man stabbed a traumatologist and a surgeon. Both victims are alive, but one remains in critical condition in intensive care, where doctors are fighting for his life.

Detention of the Suspect

Magomed Kudiyasulov, the senior security officer on duty, told REN TV that hospital staff chased the attacker. He attempted to flee in a car but was apprehended by hospital personnel.

“Employees ran out, started shouting, and he jumped out through a window,” Kudiyasulov said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old native of the village of Tlyarata in the Gumbetovsky district, has been detained. Police in Makhachkala continue to investigate the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

After his arrest, the man gave confused explanations of his motives, claiming that his mother had been mistreated. Garieva added that the woman had visited the hospital about a month ago for kidney issues, but required a therapist rather than a surgeon.

Lack of Clear Motive

According to officials, the attack on the surgeon had no clear motive. The traumatologist, who rushed to help his colleague after the initial stab wound to the neck, was injured only because he attempted to save the surgeon’s life.