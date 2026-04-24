World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Knife Attack in Makhachkala Hospital Leaves Surgeons Fighting for Their Lives

Incidents

An unidentified man armed with a knife burst into a hospital and attacked doctors in Makhachkala. As a result, a surgeon and his colleague were injured.

Police officers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Police officers

Attack in Central Hospital

According to Mash Telegram channel, one of the victims is in serious condition. The incident occurred in a hospital located in the city center.

Preliminary reports suggested that the attacker became enraged because his relative did not receive timely medical assistance, after which he pulled out a knife and struck. Later, information about the relative was not confirmed.

The man who attacked the doctors behaved erratically, according to the administration of the Republican Clinical Hospital named after A. V. Vishnevsky in Makhachkala.

Hospital officials also stated that none of the attacker’s relatives were present at the facility. The man may have attacked the doctors because his daughter (or, according to another version, his mother) was not provided emergency care and was asked for documents.

“The relatives of the man who attacked the doctors were not receiving treatment at the hospital. His behavior was inappropriate,” the hospital administration stated.

As clarified by Gayana Garieva, head of the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs, the attacker’s mother is currently outside the region.

Details of the Assault

The man arrived with a relative who had brought his wife for medical assistance. After being detained, he admitted that he had taken drugs.

The attacker inflicted knife wounds to the face and neck of the doctors, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The man stabbed a traumatologist and a surgeon. Both victims are alive, but one remains in critical condition in intensive care, where doctors are fighting for his life.

Detention of the Suspect

Magomed Kudiyasulov, the senior security officer on duty, told REN TV that hospital staff chased the attacker. He attempted to flee in a car but was apprehended by hospital personnel.

“Employees ran out, started shouting, and he jumped out through a window,” Kudiyasulov said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old native of the village of Tlyarata in the Gumbetovsky district, has been detained. Police in Makhachkala continue to investigate the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

After his arrest, the man gave confused explanations of his motives, claiming that his mother had been mistreated. Garieva added that the woman had visited the hospital about a month ago for kidney issues, but required a therapist rather than a surgeon.

Lack of Clear Motive

According to officials, the attack on the surgeon had no clear motive. The traumatologist, who rushed to help his colleague after the initial stab wound to the neck, was injured only because he attempted to save the surgeon’s life.

“The attack on the surgeon had no motive. The traumatologist who rushed to help was injured solely because he tried to save his colleague,” said Gayana Garieva.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Europe
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Support Ukraine
World
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Support Ukraine
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
World
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
Popular
Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions

Ukraine says it has a solution for Donbas that satisfies national interests while firmly rejecting any territorial concessions.

Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth Lyuba Lulko World Book and Copyright Day: Why April 23 Matters for Global Culture Andrey Mihayloff Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic Alexander Shtorm
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Last materials
Spanish Army Destroys €600K VAMTAC Armored Vehicle in Failed Airdrop
Knife Attack in Makhachkala Hospital Leaves Surgeons Fighting for Their Lives
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
World Book and Copyright Day: Why April 23 Matters for Global Culture
Politics vs Football: Iran Faces Pressure to Withdraw from World Cup 2026
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Herring Cooking Mistakes: Why This Fish Is Best Left Salted
Tree Peony Care Guide: How to Grow a Long-Living Garden Masterpiece
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.