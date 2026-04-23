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Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions

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Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists) stated that Ukraine has a certain "solution” regarding Donbas that will "satisfy” the country's citizens and will not involve territorial concessions, Life.ru reports.

Monument to the miners who defended Donbass
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Vitalievich Bely, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Monument to the miners who defended Donbass

The head of the presidential office emphasized that the red line is simple and clear to everyone, and that they do not plan to give up anything.

"Regarding Donbas — we know a certain solution that will satisfy us first and foremost. And no one has the right to trade land here.”

According to Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's position remains unchanged: no part of the country will be subject to negotiations or exchange. He stressed that any resolution must align with the interests of Ukrainian citizens.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine could remain under pressure until September due to Russia's offensive on the front and demands from the United States regarding negotiations.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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