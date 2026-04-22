Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Syzran, Residential Building Collapses

During the night of April 22, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the city of Syzran in the Samara region. Residents reported hearing more than a dozen explosions in the city — the operation of air defense systems, as well as the sounds of drones flying overhead.

Photo: visualrian.ru by Сергей Беляков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Emergency Ministry employees clearing rubble

Residential Building Collapse After Drone Impact

As a result of the fall of one of the drones, the entrance section of a four-story apartment building on Astrakhanskaya Street partially collapsed. Four people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble. However, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that two more people, including a minor, could still be trapped under the debris. The remaining residents of the building were evacuated.

Update: Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that rescuers found and recovered the bodies of two people while clearing the rubble. According to the Telegram channel Mash, they were an adult and a child. They were discovered during the fourth hour of search operations.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

In total, 11 people were injured as a result of the collapse, including two children. Footage from the scene shows rescuers announcing a minute of silence to better hear possible survivors trapped under the debris.

More than 300 emergency personnel were initially deployed, but this proved insufficient. An additional 55 specialists from the Volga Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and an airmobile group from the Samara region were sent to the city. Engineering equipment was used to stabilize the damaged structures of the building.

Additional Damage in the City

Another drone damaged a separate multi-story building in Syzran. A fire broke out on the sixth floor but was later extinguished. Drone debris fell into the courtyard, damaging parked vehicles, two of which burned out. The blast wave shattered windows in several apartments.

Ongoing Threat Overnight

According to reports, the threat of repeated attacks remained in Syzran until the morning. It was claimed that groups of drones were still heading toward the city, and air raid sirens continued to sound. The alert was lifted closer to 9 a. m. Moscow time.

According to available information, the attack was carried out using long-range drones capable of flying more than 1,000 kilometers, with a wingspan of nearly seven meters and a length of about 4.4 meters.

Air Defense Activity Across Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during the night of April 21-22, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over various regions of the country. All of them were of the aircraft type.