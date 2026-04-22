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Russian Aerial Bombs Hit Ukrainian Brigade HQ in Sumy Region

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The Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on the headquarters of the 21st Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Mala Rybitsa in the Sumy region, Shot Telegram channel said.

A bomb
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
A bomb

As a result of the strike with high-explosive aerial bombs directly on the command post, ten officers of the brigade were killed. It was possible to track their movement and coordinate the raid at the moment of troop rotation with the help of drones.

It is noted that the 21st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine participated in the attack on the Kursk region in 2024. The commanders who were killed had previously received awards from the hands of Volodymyr Zelensky for that incursion.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a unit together with the commander of a drone battalion of the 129th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine known as The rugby Team. Russian units in the Vovchansk direction in the Kharkiv region identified the position and carried out a precise strike on the unit, which had also participated in the incursion into the Kursk region.

Massive Retaliatory Strike

Russia continues to carry out retaliatory strikes. On April 16, the Russian army launched a massive strike on Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the strike was carried out with long-range high-precision weapons from land, air, and sea, as well as with strike drones targeting facilities of the defense-industrial complex.

In addition, one of the targets was presumably a concentration of foreign military personnel. This is suggested by the fact that immediately after the strike, Germany urgently sent a specialized medical aircraft to the Polish airbase in Rzeszów, located near the Ukrainian border. The "flying intensive care unit” is intended for the urgent evacuation of the wounded who cannot be transported by ground: people with severe blast injuries, extensive burns, and complex spinal damage.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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