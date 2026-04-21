Putin on Ukraine Conflict Outcome: 'We Know How It Is Going to End'

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, stating that the outcome of the conflict is already understood. He made this remark during a meeting with heads of municipalities following the presentation of the All-Russian Municipal Award "Service,” responding to the assertion that "the enemy also” has no doubt that victory will belong to Russia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova Artillerymen of the BARS 23 detachment - Oryol

"They are simply thinking about how to formalize it all,” Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian president emphasized that combat operations are "always extremely complex and dangerous.” However, according to him, Moscow already knows how the special military operation will conclude.

"We know how it will all end. But we will not make any public statements on this matter.”

Instead of making declarations, Putin noted that Moscow will continue striving toward the goals it has set and carrying out the tasks before it.

"I am confident they will be achieved,” the head of state concluded.

Condition for Achieving Objectives

According to the president, in order to achieve the objectives of the special military operation, Russians must remain united. He recalled that during the Great Patriotic War, "the entire rear worked for the front.”

Putin stressed that support for the military was not limited to the production of weapons and equipment, but also included care for soldiers.

"As it is now, children, grandmothers, women knitted socks, sent parcels and gifts to the front. Today we understand that the main thing is to stand together, that only through our unity will we achieve the goals of the special military operation,” he added.

Warning About Attempts to Divide Society

The president also warned that opponents would attempt to divide Russian society. In his view, such efforts may intensify ahead of the upcoming State Duma elections, in which residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, will participate for the first time.

"Opponents, primarily external ones, will try to use any opportunity to split and destabilize Russian society.”

However, Putin expressed confidence that such attempts would be thwarted and that voters would support "constructive political programs and ideas.”

Situation in Border Regions

Following the award ceremony, the president also commented on the situation in Russia's border areas.

"The situation remains difficult in the border regions, including in the Kursk region.”

In this context, he called for creating conditions that would allow people to remain in their native regions or return to them, as well as to rebuild and continue development.

According to Putin, supporting residents affected in the Kursk region is a direct responsibility of the authorities.

"It is our duty, without question, to help people. This is obvious. And I hope that all the measures being implemented in these areas are in demand and that people feel it.”

Creation of a Security Zone

The Russian leader also recalled that Russian forces are working to establish a security zone within the area of the special military operation.

"The security zone is gradually, step by step, being created in adjacent territory.”

Putin assured that this process will continue until the threat to Russia's border regions is eliminated.