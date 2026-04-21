Russia is gradually creating a security zone along its border with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said during a ceremony for Service national municipal award.

Photo: https://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/photo/gallery.htm?id=50673@cmsPhotoGallery by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighter

Russia Expands Border Security Measures

Putin stated that Russia will continue building the buffer zone until it fully removes threats to its border regions. He emphasized that the situation in the frontier areas remains difficult and requires sustained attention.

The president also highlighted the importance of policies that encourage residents to remain in their home regions, noting that stability and security play a key role in achieving this goal.

Focus on Unity and Long-Term Objectives

Putin earlier expressed confidence that Russia will achieve its objectives in the special military operation through national unity. He framed cohesion as a decisive factor in overcoming current challenges.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia intends to pursue its strategic goals using military means, reinforcing the government's broader stance on the conflict.

Ongoing Tensions at the Border

The situation along the Russia-Ukraine border remains tense, with continued military and political developments shaping the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while implementing measures aimed at strengthening security and supporting local populations.