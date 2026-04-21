Russian Army Chief Reports Advances Across Frontlines as Fighting Intensifies in Donbas

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Army General Valery Gerasimov, inspected the execution of combat tasks by formations and military units of the “Souther grouping of troops. During his work at the command post of a combined-arms formation, the head of the General Staff reported on the situation in the zone of the special military operation.

Photo: "Meeting of units of the Russian Armed Forces and the LPR in Novoaidar 006" by Unknown authorUnknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighters

Russian Forces Approach the Last Line of Defense in Donbas

During March–April, the Armed Forces of Russia liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory. At the same time, since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has liberated more than 1,700 square kilometers and 80 settlements. According to the General Staff, Russian troops have fully taken control of the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

At the same time, the Southern grouping of troops is advancing toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which are described as the last line of defense of Ukrainian forces in Donbas. Forward units are located at a distance of about 12 and 7 kilometers from the eastern outskirts of these cities, respectively. Fighting is also taking place in the suburbs of Kostiantynivka.

“Our army is moving toward Sloviansk. The day is not far off when we will liberate both Sloviansk and Kramatorsk — all of this is Donetsk land," he said.

Gerasimov Reports Offensive Operations in All Directions

At present, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in all directions in the special military operation zone, Gerasimov said. Thus, the North grouping of troops continues to create a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. In April, the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory and Zybine came under the grouping’s control.

Units of the West grouping, in turn, eliminated the encircled enemy on the eastern bank of the Oskil River and are now conducting urban combat to destroy Ukrainian formations in the settlements of Borova, Sviatohirsk, Studenok, and Staryi Karavan. The most active fighting in the grouping’s area of responsibility is taking place in the Krasnyi Lyman direction — assault units are liberating Krasnyi Lyman. According to the head of the General Staff, about 70 percent of the city is currently under Russian control.

The Center grouping of troops has expanded its zone of control and is advancing toward Dobropillia. The settlements of Hryshyne and Pavlivka and more than 75 percent of Novopavlivka have come under control. Troops also continue to establish a security zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The East grouping of troops is actively advancing in the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia region and continues to expand the security zone in the southern part of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Active offensive operations are reported west of Huliaipole.

Units of the Dnepr grouping are advancing toward Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces in this direction have liberated the settlement of Veselianka and are conducting urban combat in Orikhiv and Zaporizhets.

Ukrainian Forces Attempted to Halt the Offensive

The head of the General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces attempted to stop the advance of the Russian army. However, these attempts resulted in heavy losses for Ukrainian troops.

“In February–March, Ukrainian units, trying to halt our offensive, carried out more than 170 unsuccessful counterattacks with assault units," Gerasimov said.

As a result, Ukrainian forces lost more than three thousand personnel and over 160 pieces of equipment, Gerasimov уточнил.

In an attempt to conceal their failure, the Ukrainian command launched an information campaign, claiming the return of allegedly 480 square kilometers of territory, according to the General Staff.