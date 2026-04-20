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Kyiv Gun Attack: Police Officers Run Away from Elderly Shooter

Incidents

A criminal case has been opened against police officers who fled from a gunman during a shooting in Kyiv on April 18, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced.

"All actions of law enforcement officers at the moment of a critical threat to civilians, including the incident involving the abandonment of a minor child in danger and the failure to promptly stop the attacker, will receive a proper legal assessment,” the statement said.

Rising Death Toll and Injuries

The number of victims has risen to six, as one of the victims died in hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. The total number of injured has reached 15.

Before opening fire on passersby, the attacker set fire to an apartment. According to Klitschko, a four-month-old child in a neighboring apartment suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Details About the Attacker

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that the weapon used in the attack had been legally registered.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the suspect was born in Russia in 1968 and had lived for a long time in the Donetsk region. He added that the attacker had previously faced criminal charges, though he did not provide further details.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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