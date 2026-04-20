Satellite Images Show Damage to US Patriot System After Iranian Strike

Satellite images have emerged showing the destruction of a central battery of the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense system following an Iranian strike, according to Military Chronicle Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt. Erica Earl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ 190603-A-OQ915-0030 - Exercise Astral Knight 19 kicks off in Slovenia

"Satellite imagery confirms that Iran's retaliatory strikes during the active phase of hostilities targeted a key command and control node of US air defense systems in the United Arab Emirates,” the publication stated.

Details of the Strike

The outlet suggests that the strike on the facility in the UAE resulted from a direct hit by a precision-guided ballistic missile, likely of the Fattah-2 type. The impact reportedly generated a shockwave that disabled the radar of a nearby Patriot battery.

At the same time, the publication noted that a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system positioned at the same site was not affected by the attack.

Previous Reports of Attacks on US Air Defense Systems

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine reported in March that Iran had destroyed elements of a US Patriot air defense system at an American airbase in Bahrain.

In February, the Iranian news agency ISNA stated that Iran had launched hypersonic Fattah missiles as part of its retaliatory strikes.