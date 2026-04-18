Six Dead, Dozens Injured in Kyiv Shooting as Police Storm Supermarket

A violent shooting and hostage situation unfolded in Kyiv on Saturday, April 18, when an armed man opened fire on civilians before barricading himself inside a supermarket. The incident ended with a police assault and the death of the attacker.

Gunman Opens Fire and Takes Hostages

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the attacker was armed with a semi-automatic KelTec SUB2000 carbine. He began shooting at passersby before entering a supermarket, where he took hostages and fortified his position inside the building.

Negotiations with the gunman lasted approximately 40 minutes. Authorities reported that he made no clear demands during that time. After the attacker shot one of the hostages, special forces units from the National Police launched an assault on the premises.

"The attacker was shooting people at close range, leaving them virtually no chance of survival,” Klymenko said.

The suspect resisted during the operation and was ultimately killed by security forces.

Casualties and Victims

Initial reports varied, but officials later confirmed that at least six people were killed in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported at least five fatalities and 14 injured shortly after the incident, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko added that the death toll amounted to six people.

Among the victims were a man and a woman. Their child, born in 2015, sustained a gunshot wound and is currently receiving medical treatment at a children's hospital.

Authorities have expressed condolences to the victims' families and pledged full transparency as the investigation continues.

What Is Known About the Attacker

Ukrainian media identified the suspect as Dmitry Vasilchenkov, born in 1968 in Moscow. He reportedly lived for some time in Bakhmut before relocating to the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. According to available information, he held Ukrainian citizenship.

Early claims linking the attacker to Russia were later retracted by journalist Vitalii Hlahola, who clarified that the information was inaccurate. Subsequent reports indicated that the suspect had served in the Ukrainian military until 2004 and may have returned to service after 2022.

According to local sources, Vasilchenkov had previously faced criminal charges related to minor bodily harm, though the case was closed after the victim withdrew the complaint.

President Zelensky confirmed that investigators are examining all aspects of the suspect's background.

"We are establishing everything that can be known about him and why he committed this act. Every detail must be checked. All his electronic devices, phone, and connections will be examined,” Zelensky said.

Reports also indicate that the suspect had previously been involved in a legal dispute with the Ukrainian Pension Fund, reportedly securing additional payments. Some sources suggest he may have been a former serviceman receiving a military pension.

Unverified claims circulating on social media allege that the attacker may have recently been mobilized and subsequently deserted before carrying out the shooting. These reports have not been officially confirmed.

Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. Multiple theories are being considered, and officials have emphasized that conclusions will only be drawn after a full review of evidence.

The incident has once again raised concerns about public safety and the psychological toll of prolonged conflict, as well as the risks posed by access to firearms.