World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Claims Strike on F-16 and Mirage Jets in Ukraine: 'All Targets Hit'

Incidents

Russian Armed Forces destroyed American and French fighter jets F-16 and Mirage at the Dolgintsevo airfield in Ukraine's Kirovohrad region, according to Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground in Mykolaiv.

French fighter jet Mirage 2000
Photo: defenseimagery.mil by Michael B. Keller, U.S. Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
French fighter jet Mirage 2000

Strike on Airfield and Reported Losses

He specified that foreign pilots were also eliminated as a result of the strike.

Several F-16 and Mirage aircraft arrived at the airfield in the Kirovohrad region — and were completely destroyed.

In a conversation with RIA Novosti, the underground source stated that Russian servicemen also struck an airfield in the city of Oleksandriia in the same region. According to him, more than ten helicopters were based there, almost all of them of European origin.

As a result of the attack, Russian forces destroyed six pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the source, information about losses among foreign instructors was immediately classified.

Massive Retaliatory Strike Reported

On April 16, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive retaliatory strike on military targets in Ukraine.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, over the course of 24 hours, in response to what it described as terrorist attacks by Kyiv against civilian targets on Russian territory, a large-scale strike was launched using long-range high-precision weapons from land, air, and sea, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The strikes targeted facilities of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex involved in the production of cruise missiles, medium- and long-range UAVs, as well as fuel and energy infrastructure used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets have been hit.”

Warnings Toward European Defense Industry

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed the addresses of European enterprises producing drones and components used for strikes on Russian territory. The list reportedly includes 21 locations.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Alexey Zhuravlev, commenting on this information in an interview with Lenta.ru, stated that Moscow could at any moment decide to strike these targets using the Oreshnik missile system.

He noted that Russia has demonstrated awareness of where and in what volumes weapons for Kyiv are being produced in Europe. The lawmaker emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces possess precise coordinates of facilities considered dangerous to the country and could launch strikes against them at any time.

"We are simply still giving Europeans a chance to come to their senses, assess the risks of placing such orders on their territory, and finally realize that in doing so they are drawing their countries into a direct military confrontation with a nuclear power,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
News from the Kremlin
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Drone Warfare Forces US Carriers Away from Iran, Expert Claims
World
Drone Warfare Forces US Carriers Away from Iran, Expert Claims
Popular
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones

Russia has accused European countries of escalating the conflict by expanding drone production and deliveries to Ukraine amid reports of major new defense agreements

Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Belarus President Lukashenko Sparks Outrage with Comments About Lithuanians
Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds Andrey Mihayloff No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War Yury Bocharov Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow Lyuba Lulko
Ex-NATO Commander and CIA Chief Join Ukraine’s New Military Advisory Board
Drone Warfare Forces US Carriers Away from Iran, Expert Claims
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
South Korea Unveils K9MH Self-Propelled Howitzer to Compete in Europe
Last materials
Why Time Feels Faster as You Age: Scientists Explain the Illusion
Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds
Scientists Discover How Deadly Parasite Evades the Immune System
Moderate Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Risk of Depression and Stress
Delayed Life Syndrome: Why People Keep Waiting Instead of Living
Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports
No Text, No Terms: How the US–Iran Ceasefire Became an Information War
Germany Expands Military Support to Ukraine, Prompting Concerns in Moscow
Moscow Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' as Europe Arms Ukraine with Drones
Israel and Lebanon Discuss Plan to Destroy Hezbollah After Rare Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.