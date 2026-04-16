Massive Russian Strike Hits Ukraine: Waves of Missiles and Drones Target Energy and Ports

Ukrainian cities came under a massive overnight strike by Russian forces. Ballistic missile impacts from Iskander systems and kamikaze drones were recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa. Explosions were also heard in the Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iskander missile launch

In the Ukrainian capital, a large fire broke out in the Obolon district after the strike. NASA satellite data confirmed this. Iznanka Telegram channel suggested that the fire may have occurred either on the territory of a vehicle division of Kyivenergo or in the automotive workshop of the Mayak plant. It also reported that industrial facilities and warehouses caught fire. Damage was recorded in the Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the city.

The city was covered in thick black smoke after the nighttime attacks. Footage captured heavy smoke near the Pochaina metro area.

In the port of Odesa, a container terminal caught fire following the strikes. NASA satellites detected a strong blaze. Ukraine's State Emergency Service confirmed drone strikes and a fire at the port.

Wave Attack Tactics Reported

According to the Telegram channel WarGonzo, the massive strike hit energy facilities in nine regions of Ukraine. The report also states that Russian forces used "wave” attack tactics for the first time in a long period. With short pauses of no more than an hour, the strikes lasted approximately a day and a half-from the evening of April 14 until late night on April 16.

A timeline of the strike was outlined. During the night of April 15, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 324 attack drones struck Ukraine. Missile impacts and at least 13 drone hits were recorded across nine locations.

The second phase occurred during the day on April 15. A combined aerial strike included 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from the Caspian region, one Iskander-K missile, and 361 drones.

The third phase began on the night of April 16, with the strike reportedly ongoing. Drones of the Geran type and ballistic missiles were launched again. The main targets included frontline zones and critical infrastructure in Odesa, Izmail, Nizhyn, Cherkasy, Bila Tserkva, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and its region, and the Kharkiv region. Energy facilities were also specifically targeted.

Claims of Limited Air Defense Response

War correspondent Alexander Kots described the attack as one of the largest combined strikes in recent weeks. He highlighted two main waves from the evening of April 15 to the morning of April 16.

According to his data, the approximate composition of the strike included 19 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS aircraft, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 659 drones.

These strikes reportedly hit the port in Odesa, port infrastructure in Mykolaiv, a "large infrastructure facility” in Dnipro, the "Promenergo” plant, and warehouse complexes in Kharkiv, among other targets. Ports were described as a priority target.

"Odesa was not covered (…) The key point is that the Odesa port was hit without air defense opposition-either a breakthrough due to interceptor overload, or the enemy has issues with available air defense systems,” Kots stated.

Zelensky Reports Hundreds of Drones

Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian forces launched around 700 drones over the course of the previous day, evening, and night, along with 19 ballistic and cruise missiles.

According to him, most of the missiles were directed toward Kyiv.

Ukraine's national energy operator Ukrenergo stated that strikes on energy infrastructure caused partial power outages in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.