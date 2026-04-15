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Ukrainian Drones Hit Sterlitamak 1,500 km from Border, Casualties Reported

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a drone strike on the city of Sterlitamak in Russia's Bashkortostan region, located roughly 1,500 kilometers from the border between the two countries.

Ukrainian UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ukrainian UAV

Air defense systems intercepted several drones over an industrial zone. According to regional head Radiy Khabirov, debris fell onto the grounds of one of the factories, sparking a fire. Emergency services responded to the scene, and authorities began evacuating workers.

Later reports confirmed that a driver from a fire service unit at one of the factories was killed in the attack. Khabirov expressed condolences to the victim's family and pledged full support.

Long-Range Drone Capabilities

The strike reportedly involved "Lyutyi” type drones, which can travel distances exceeding 1,000 kilometers. These unmanned aerial vehicles feature a wingspan of nearly seven meters and a length of about 4.4 meters.

Lyutyi kamikaze drones fly at low altitudes, making detection more difficult. Their routes are pre-programmed, and they do not rely on constant GPS communication. Instead, they connect intermittently to satellites to verify their course.

Such UAVs cannot be detected through radio-technical intelligence. The military rely on radar systems, but as long as Lyutyi kamikaze drones fly at low altitudes, one need a large number of such systems to detect them.

The April 15 strike marks another drone attack on Bashkortostan this month. On April 2, air defenses shot down drones near oil refineries in the area of Ufa.

Ceasefire Breakdown

The escalation follows the end of a temporary Easter ceasefire, which lasted from April 11 to April 13. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported nearly 2,000 alleged violations during the truce period.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the ceasefire, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would observe it only on a reciprocal basis. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed numerous violations during the pause in hostilities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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