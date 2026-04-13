Easter Ceasefire Ends in Ukraine Conflict as Violations Surge on Frontlines

The ceasefire declared during Orthodox Easter in the zone of the special military operation has officially ended. The truce, announced by Vladimir Putin, was in effect from 16:00 Moscow time on April 11 until the end of April 12.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian drone

Thousands of Reported Violations During the Ceasefire

Despite Volodymyr Zelensky formally agreeing to the initiative, Russian authorities reported nearly 2,000 violations by Ukrainian forces during the ceasefire period.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 1,971 attempts to attack Russian positions were recorded by the morning of April 12. Overnight, three assaults were reportedly repelled in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Hai and Otradne in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, Ukrainian forces allegedly used two unmanned aerial vehicles targeting areas in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. These incidents reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including a child.

Drone strikes were also reported in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region during the ceasefire period.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian forces fully adhered to the ceasefire regime despite these incidents.

Russian Officials Question Kyiv's Commitment to Truce

Even before the ceasefire came into effect, Russian officials expressed skepticism about Ukraine's ability to uphold it.

Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, suggested that Volodymyr Zelensky might struggle to enforce compliance among Ukrainian troops.

"He has suppressed opposition and the press, but he does not fully control the military," Chepa stated.

Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, argued that Ukrainian forces have developed a pattern of ignoring ceasefires.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainian military personnel are increasingly driven by hostility and tend to violate initiatives aimed at reducing tensions," he said.

Karasin added that, in his view, years of political rhetoric and confrontation have shaped this behavior within Ukrainian society and its armed forces.

Uncertain Prospects for De-escalation

The end of the Easter ceasefire underscores the ongoing difficulties in achieving sustained de-escalation in the conflict.

While temporary truces may provide brief pauses in hostilities, the reported violations highlight the deep mistrust and operational challenges that continue to hinder long-term peace efforts.