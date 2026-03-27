Chechnya Sends Over 500 Prison Inmates to Special Military Operation

More than five hundred prisoners have left Chechnya to take part in the military operation, according to a statement by the region's head, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by the Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ramzan Kadyrov, August 2024

Kadyrov said he received these figures from Akhmed Adaev, head of the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service. In total, he noted, 571 individuals have been deployed from correctional facilities to the conflict zone.

Voluntary Recruitment from Correctional Facilities

According to Kadyrov, inmates who wish to defend their country with weapons in hand join the Russian Ministry of Defense strictly on a voluntary basis. He emphasized that authorities continue to offer this opportunity throughout the current year.

"Those willing to defend the Motherland with arms in their hands join the Ministry of Defense exclusively добровольно. This year, this opportunity remains available to them as well. Our republic leads in this area,” Kadyrov wrote on his blog.

Chechnya's Role in the Military Campaign

Earlier reports indicated that since the beginning of the military operation, Chechnya has sent a total of 70,520 fighters to the combat zone, underscoring the region's significant contribution to the ongoing campaign.