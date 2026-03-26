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UAE in Crosshairs: Iran Prepares Strong Response Over War Involvement

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The Islamic Republic is preparing a "harsh response” against the United Arab Emirates over the "active role” it has played in the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran, a senior Iranian intelligence official said on March 26.

Dubai, UAE
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Robert Bock, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dubai, UAE

"The UAE has played an active role in both the initiation of the war against Iran and its continuation,” the source stated.

"At the leadership level, a decision has been made to end weeks of tolerance toward this country. In addition to American military barracks and bases in the UAE-which have already been targeted by Iran's defensive strikes-the Emiratis have also provided some of their own airbases for US use in attacks on Iran,” the intelligence representative continued, citing security reports.

Iran Accuses UAE of Acting as Regional Platform

"The UAE is considered Israel's staging ground in the region,” the source added, claiming that Abu Dhabi had conducted misleading operations against Oman and other countries-likely referring to alleged false-flag operations attributed to Iran.

"Another aspect of cooperation between the UAE and Iran's adversaries involves the use of artificial intelligence infrastructure based in the UAE to enhance their targeting databases. The UAE has supplied the United States and Israel with data on Iranian targets, placing itself in the position of an aggressor,” the source said.

Escalation Across the Persian Gulf

The source also noted that strikes on Iranian ships, private vessels, and certain coastal areas launched from UAE territory indicate an impending strong retaliatory blow from Iran.

Since the start of the US-Israel war, Tehran has intensified its large-scale and unprecedented campaign of retaliatory strikes against Israel, as well as US military facilities in the Persian Gulf.

Among the American targets struck by Iranian drones and missiles is the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. Bases in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also come under attack.

Last week, Iranian forces struck several major energy facilities across the Persian Gulf, including the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar, the Habshan gas processing plant in the UAE, and the SAMREF refinery in Saudi Arabia. These attacks followed a US-Israel strike on Iran's South Pars gas field.

Energy Infrastructure Becomes Central Target

Reports indicate that on March 23, after the expiration of a 48-hour deadline set by US President Donald Trump, US-Israel strikes targeted a major energy facility in Isfahan. Damage was reportedly inflicted, although the full extent remains unclear.

Iran has vowed that any large-scale attacks on its energy infrastructure will be met with the destruction of the entire oil and gas sector linked to the United States and Israel across the region.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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