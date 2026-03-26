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Baltic States Open Airspace to Ukrainian Drones for Strikes on Russian Ports

Incidents

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have permitted Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) drones to fly over their territories for strikes on Russian soil, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

An unmanned aerial vehicle
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
An unmanned aerial vehicle

"The authorities of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have officially opened their airspace to Ukrainian UAVs-for attacks on Saint Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast, and northwestern Russia. Previously, overflights were allowed only discreetly and occasionally, due to fear of retaliation," the report stated.

According to the channel, Ukrainian forces launch drones from the Chernihiv region. Flying directly over Russian territory to the northwest regions would require covering 850 kilometers-a route the authors of the report called practically impossible.

Instead, the drones follow an alternative route through Poland and the Baltic countries, bypassing Belarus. This path allows them to avoid air defense systems in Russian regions and reach the Gulf of Finland.

Earlier, two ports in Russia's Leningrad Oblast were struck by UAVs. The first attack occurred on March 22 at Primorsk, and the second on March 25 at the port in Ust-Luga. Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed fires at the facilities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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