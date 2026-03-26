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School Violence in Russia: Ninth-Grader Injures Classmate in Crossbow Incident

Incidents

A violent incident unfolded at a school in Chelyabinsk after a ninth-grade student carried out an attack using a crossbow, pepper spray, and a signal pistol, leaving multiple people injured.

School corridor
Photo: freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
School corridor

Attack Inside the Classroom

According to regional authorities, the incident took place at School No. 32 on Novorossiyskaya Street. The student reportedly brought a plastic crossbow, a gas spray canister, and a signal pistol into the building.

Preliminary information suggests that the teenager intended to attack a teacher but instead shot a female classmate, striking her in the head.

Officials indicated that the student discharged a weapon resembling a flare gun toward a classmate's face during the incident.

Following the attack, the student attempted to flee by jumping out of a window. He was hospitalized with fractures to both legs and abdominal injuries. The injured classmate was also taken to hospital.

Teachers Among the Victims

Before entering the classroom, the student reportedly sprayed pepper spray at teachers in a corridor. Three educators sustained chemical burns to the eyes and face.

Witnesses said the teenager had spent an extended period in a restroom prior to the attack, drawing attention from staff members.

Students reported that the teenager used pepper spray against teachers before proceeding to his classroom, where the shooting occurred.

In total, at least five people were reported injured in the incident.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Emergency services and police quickly arrived at the scene, and students were sent home as authorities secured the school.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under multiple charges, including attempted murder, negligence, and the provision of unsafe services.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the full circumstances and motives behind the attack.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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