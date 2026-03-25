The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have reportedly struck one of the largest US warships, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, using cruise missiles, according to Fars via its Telegram channel.
Iranian military officials stated that the movements and activities of the USS Abraham Lincoln are being continuously monitored. They warned that once the vessel enters the range of Iran's missile systems, the navy will deliver a decisive strike.
The agency also published footage it says shows the Iranian strike on the US aircraft carrier.
Earlier, Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters, said that Iranian forces had disabled one USS Abraham Lincoln. However, he did not specify when the alleged attack occurred or whether it refers to a new incident.
Iranian military sources have previously reported missile launches directed at the carrier, leaving uncertainty about whether the latest statement refers to a separate strike or an earlier operation.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
US and Israeli plans to destabilize Iran falter as Tehran consolidates, PVO systems withstand attacks, and the Ormuz Strait emerges as a choke point for global energy.