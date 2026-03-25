Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier

The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have reportedly struck one of the largest US warships, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, using cruise missiles, according to Fars via its Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 120118-N-YL945-128 The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Indian Ocean

Iranian military officials stated that the movements and activities of the USS Abraham Lincoln are being continuously monitored. They warned that once the vessel enters the range of Iran's missile systems, the navy will deliver a decisive strike.

Iranian Claims and Military Statements

The agency also published footage it says shows the Iranian strike on the US aircraft carrier.

Earlier, Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters, said that Iranian forces had disabled one USS Abraham Lincoln. However, he did not specify when the alleged attack occurred or whether it refers to a new incident.

Unclear Timeline and Repeated Reports

Iranian military sources have previously reported missile launches directed at the carrier, leaving uncertainty about whether the latest statement refers to a separate strike or an earlier operation.