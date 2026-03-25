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Tehran Issues Stark Warning as Washington Balances Strikes and Diplomacy

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Iran is closely monitoring all movements by the United States in the Middle East, particularly troop deployments, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

Iranian flag
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Iranian flag

Writing on the social media platform X, he warned: "Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

Ghalibaf also stated that soldiers "will not be able to fix what generals have broken,” underscoring Tehran's view of the situation.

US Military Build-Up in the Region

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Defense is planning to deploy around 3,000 paratroopers to the Middle East.

At the same time, American forces intend to continue strikes on Iranian territory for at least two to three weeks, even if direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran begin, according to Axios, citing sources.

Pressure and Diplomacy Combined

The White House is reportedly preparing conditions for a diplomatic settlement while simultaneously increasing military pressure. Sources within US and Israeli leadership indicated that preparations are also underway for a possible ground operation.

This dual-track strategy aims to strengthen Washington's position in potential negotiations. However, strikes on Iranian territory are expected to continue regardless of diplomatic developments.

Prospects for Negotiations

Earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said that talks between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program and broader Middle East issues could take place in Islamabad in the coming days.

According to him, the agenda may expand to include missile programs, Tehran-aligned groups, and security guarantees for Iran.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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