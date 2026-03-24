Military Plane Crash in Colombia Kills Dozens: Hercules C-130 Down in Amazon Region

A major aviation disaster has struck Colombia after a military transport aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in the southern Amazon region, resulting in heavy casualties and prompting an ongoing investigation.

Crash During Takeoff in the Amazon

The Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 operated by the Colombian military went down in the city of Puerto Leguízamo, near the border with Peru.

According to preliminary reports, the plane failed to properly gain altitude during takeoff. It was carrying military personnel en route to Puerto Asís as part of a troop rotation before returning to the capital, Bogotá.

Footage by journalist Mauricio Vanegas shows burning wreckage at the crash site, as well as the aircraft flying at extremely low altitude just seconds before impact.

Heavy Loss of Life

There were 128 people on board the aircraft. At least 66 have been confirmed dead, making it one of the most devastating air incidents in the region in recent years.

Among the victims are 58 members of the National Army, 6 personnel from the Colombian Aerospace Forces, and 2 officers from the National Police.

In addition, 57 individuals were hospitalized, while the fate of four people remains unknown as rescue operations continue.

In the immediate aftermath, Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, initially reported that at least 77 military personnel had been rescued. However, updated figures later confirmed a significantly higher death toll, reflecting the chaotic nature of early emergency assessments.

Authorities are now working to determine the exact cause of the crash. Early indications point to a failure during the critical takeoff phase, but no final conclusions have been announced.

Another Recent Aviation Incident in Russia

The tragedy follows another aviation accident reported earlier this year in Orsk, Russia, where a training aircraft of the Diamond type crashed during a учебный flight.

Three people were killed in that incident, including pilot Vasily N. and two young crew members. Preliminary assessments suggested that the crash may have been caused by an aerodynamic stall-a situation in which airflow over the wings is disrupted, leading to loss of lift and control, even in technically sound aircraft.

Both incidents highlight the persistent risks associated with aviation operations, particularly during takeoff and training maneuvers, where margins for error remain minimal.